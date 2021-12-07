Scenic outlook on I80 near Mogul could be altered by business complex

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trains pass through Mogul all the time. While shooting video earlier today two passed within seven minutes of each other. The crossing is marked. But because of its age and the area the tracks are located, there are no lights or crossing arms.

Residents are used to that.

But as traffic has increased here on Mogul Road, the street becomes dangerous with backed up traffic and no place to go. Later in the afternoon a school bus drops children off as well adding to the safety issue

“It’s still a very convoluted confused intersection,” says Ron Kaminkow a 13-year resident of Mogul. “And as a locomotive engineer, I’m very concerned about such railroad crossings and the prospects for train and car collisions,” he says.

The configurations have not changed in two years. At that time a Las Vegas developer wanted to place a large warehouse here at this scenic lookout in Mogul. The city of Reno denied the development.

The city of Reno now says it cannot service this area and is asking the county to take the land back.

That will have a direct impact on a new developer who wants to build an office building here.

What worries some residents is the initial turnover does not require public input. “He can bypass a special use permit and bypass any public hearing and bypass city jurisdiction,” says Emanuela Heller- MacNeilage, another Mogul resident.

Heller-MacNeilage and others worry about the industrial designation that could occur here --meaning a bigger complex instead of a business building can follow.

But the developer with S3 says there are no current plans to build anything more than the office complex. As far as traffic goes, Blake Smith with S3 says his project should not significantly impact the flow of traffic.

Tonight, the Regional Planning Commission will consider the proposal. Commissioners could decide the county will service the area and give that green light as soon as Thursday.

If that does happen Smith says a special use permit will be in the works, and that will require a public hearing.

Mogul residents opposed to this project aren’t necessarily optimistic about the land use at this time.

They point out, the Donner Party marker has been removed from this area and the residential signs have been taken away as well.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.