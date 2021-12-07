Advertisement

Reno man arrested on drug trafficking charges

During a probable cause search of Latham's vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine, powdered...
During a probable cause search of Latham's vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine, powdered fentanyl and cocaine.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is facing multiple drug charges following an investigation by the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU).

Starting in May 2021, detectives conducted multiple controlled narcotic purchase operations. Then, on November 22, 2021, a traffic stop was made in the area of eastbound Interstate-80 at Boomtown Garson Road. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Vincent Latham was arrested for the previous drug sales to detectives. During a probable cause search of his vehicle, deputies located around 16 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 grams of powdered fentanyl and nearly 7 grams of cocaine.

Latham is charged with three felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, two felony counts of Sales of Controlled Substance, one felony count of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, and two felony counts of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno Monday morning died of gunshot wound
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle

Latest News

37 men and women graduated at Tuesday's ceremony
37 new graduates join Reno’s law enforcement agencies
The scene of a fatal rollover crash on U.S. 50 at USA Parkway that killed a Fallon man.
Driver identified in deadly crash on US 50 near Silver Springs
Kurt Robert Selzer pleaded guilty on September 27, 2021, to First Degree Arson.
Dayton Railroad Depot arson suspect sentenced
RFD shares tips to prevent fires inside your home
Christmas tree fire safety