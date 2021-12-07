Reno man arrested on drug trafficking charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is facing multiple drug charges following an investigation by the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU).

Starting in May 2021, detectives conducted multiple controlled narcotic purchase operations. Then, on November 22, 2021, a traffic stop was made in the area of eastbound Interstate-80 at Boomtown Garson Road. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Vincent Latham was arrested for the previous drug sales to detectives. During a probable cause search of his vehicle, deputies located around 16 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 grams of powdered fentanyl and nearly 7 grams of cocaine.

Latham is charged with three felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, two felony counts of Sales of Controlled Substance, one felony count of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, and two felony counts of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

