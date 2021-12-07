Advertisement

Pair facing drug charges following traffic stop in Reno

During a probable cause search, deputies found illegal drugs and other paraphernalia in the...
During a probable cause search, deputies found illegal drugs and other paraphernalia in the pair's vehicle.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are behind bars in Washoe County following a traffic stop where Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly found a variety of drugs and paraphernalia.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Friday, December 3 after noticing that the driver was passing other cars on the right, using the merging lane instead of a normal traffic lane near the Golden Valley exit.

A K9 team was brought in after deputies noticed both people in the vehicle behaving oddly. During a probable cause search, deputies found fentanyl pills, heroin, methamphetamine, filled hypodermic needles, and other drug paraphernalia.

After booking the pair into the Washoe County Jail, it was discovered that the driver had given deputies a fake identity, with his real name being Donald Simmons. Simmons has multiple non-extraditable warrants out of Arizona totaling $20,000 for burglary, according to WCSO.

Investigators say Simmons’ passenger, Kimberly Barth, has an active, non-extraditable warrant out of Washington State for burglary.

Both are now also facing felony drug charges.

