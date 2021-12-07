Advertisement

Life Changes ‘Adopt a Home’ holiday program underway

It is very easy to pass through neighborhoods and business and marvel at all the holiday...
It is very easy to pass through neighborhoods and business and marvel at all the holiday decorations. But for so many returning from jail, escaping sex trafficking, or recovering from addiction, this time of year can bring mixed emotions.(Life Changes Inc..)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is very easy to pass through neighborhoods and business and marvel at all the holiday decorations. But for so many returning from jail, escaping sex trafficking, or recovering from addiction, this time of year can bring mixed emotions.

“There’s a lot of depression, there’s a lot of people that miss their families and they’re going through their own things. So we always reach out and try and see if we can help them in any way...whether its counseling or they just need someone to talk to, whatever it may be,” Life Changes Founder Lisa Moore tells us. The agency dedicates its resources to helping anyone turn their life around.

All she’s asking for now is some Christmas cheer! Maybe you have an extra tree that is six feet or smaller, left over decorations or your civic group or business wants to spend a little time stuffing stockings with necessities or small gifts.

“Its always nice if someone comes over and brings decorations, brings a tree and brings food and all the beautiful stuff that makes Christmas,” Moore says. As of this report, nine of the organization’s eleven homes are available to adopt. There’s about 6 to 8 adults per house and the Northern Nevada community has shown love and support to this non profit for 11 years and counting, as Moore adds, “I mean it is surprising, because you see how much people really genuinely care and how much they want to give so that’s amazing especially because times are so hard right now.”

No Grinches allowed...just smiles by way of gently used donations to offer comfort to men and women taking important and inspiring steps in the right direction.

Life Changes has created a Facebook Event to help streamline donations, you can visit it here: https://www.facebook.com/events/318976183226152/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22event_calendar_create%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D&notif_id=1638830780665594&notif_t=event_calendar_create&ref=notif

Drop off are accepted at 541 West Second Street in Reno or you can email Lisa Moore at lifechangesinc@yahoo.com.

HUGS is a homeless outreach mission that stands for hats, undergarments, gloves and socks. Your kindness of giving these items or money to buy them is also greatly appreciated.

Head to https://www.lifechangesinc.solutions/ for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

Jay Norvell officially named head football coach at Colorado State Univ.
Jay Norvell officially named head football coach at Colorado State Univ.
During a probable cause search, deputies found illegal drugs and other paraphernalia in the...
Pair facing drug charges following traffic stop in Reno
Josiah Kenyon
Search for January 6th suspect ends on Peavine Mountain
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather