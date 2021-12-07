Life Changes ‘Adopt a Home’ holiday program underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is very easy to pass through neighborhoods and business and marvel at all the holiday decorations. But for so many returning from jail, escaping sex trafficking, or recovering from addiction, this time of year can bring mixed emotions.

“There’s a lot of depression, there’s a lot of people that miss their families and they’re going through their own things. So we always reach out and try and see if we can help them in any way...whether its counseling or they just need someone to talk to, whatever it may be,” Life Changes Founder Lisa Moore tells us. The agency dedicates its resources to helping anyone turn their life around.

All she’s asking for now is some Christmas cheer! Maybe you have an extra tree that is six feet or smaller, left over decorations or your civic group or business wants to spend a little time stuffing stockings with necessities or small gifts.

“Its always nice if someone comes over and brings decorations, brings a tree and brings food and all the beautiful stuff that makes Christmas,” Moore says. As of this report, nine of the organization’s eleven homes are available to adopt. There’s about 6 to 8 adults per house and the Northern Nevada community has shown love and support to this non profit for 11 years and counting, as Moore adds, “I mean it is surprising, because you see how much people really genuinely care and how much they want to give so that’s amazing especially because times are so hard right now.”

No Grinches allowed...just smiles by way of gently used donations to offer comfort to men and women taking important and inspiring steps in the right direction.

Life Changes has created a Facebook Event to help streamline donations, you can visit it here: https://www.facebook.com/events/318976183226152/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22event_calendar_create%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D¬if_id=1638830780665594¬if_t=event_calendar_create&ref=notif

Drop off are accepted at 541 West Second Street in Reno or you can email Lisa Moore at lifechangesinc@yahoo.com.

HUGS is a homeless outreach mission that stands for hats, undergarments, gloves and socks. Your kindness of giving these items or money to buy them is also greatly appreciated.

Head to https://www.lifechangesinc.solutions/ for more information.

