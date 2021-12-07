Advertisement

Dayton Railroad Depot arson suspect sentenced

Kurt Robert Selzer pleaded guilty on September 27, 2021, to First Degree Arson.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man will serve 2 to 6 years in Nevada State Prison for setting fire to the Dayton Railroad Depot. A Lyon County judge sentenced 64-year-old Kurt Robert Selzer of Oak View, California, to 30 to 81 months in prison, along with a restitution of $25,000. Selzer pleaded guilty on September 27, 2021, to First Degree Arson for setting a fire at the historic Dayton Railroad Depot on June 17, 2020. The building was reportedly being restored at the time of the fire.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye released the following statement in regards to the sentencing:

“The historic building was destroyed by the fire. The historic depot was one of a kind and is irreplaceable. The crime affected the entire Dayton community. The prison sentence in this case sends a message that the court and community takes these crimes very seriously. The Sheriff’s Office and Central Lyon Fire acted quickly and professionally in investigating this case and arresting Mr. Selzer for committing this crime.”

