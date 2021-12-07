Advertisement

Christmas tree fire safety

RFD shares tips to prevent fires inside your home
RFD shares tips to prevent fires inside your home(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas decorations are going up in homes all over the area, but if you have a real Christmas tree there are some things to keep in mind. The National Fire Protection Association says even though Christmas tree fires are not common when they do happen, they are more likely to be serious.

There are a few tips Reno Fire Department wants people to know as you deck the halls this holiday season. You’ll want to choose a tree with green fresh needles that don’t fall when touched. Make sure to add water daily to the tree to prevent drying out then create the perfect fuel for a fire. Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed

Tray Palmer, Fire Marshal of Reno Fire Department mentioned what to do to prevent any fire,

“You’re going to want to water it every day. Depending on the size of your tree of water it can consume about two gallons of water a day, and if it gets dry you’ll want to get it out of your house. Typically you’re going to want to monitor your tree and when the needles start to fall off- see if the branches start to break, once it dries out get it out,” Palmer said.

A small fire that spreads to a Christmas tree can grow large and very quickly and in a matter of seconds- Reno Fire also mentioned don’t try and put it out, just get out.

For more holiday fire safety tips, click here.

