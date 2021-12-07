Advertisement

37 new graduates join Reno’s law enforcement agencies

37 men and women graduated at Tuesday's ceremony
37 men and women graduated at Tuesday's ceremony(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our area welcomed its newest members of its various agencies on Tuesday. Including the Reno Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparks PD, Pyramid Lake Police Department, and University Police Services

“This is our future that is graduating today,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam.

Every seat in the Silver Legacy’s Grand Exposition Hall was filled for the event, with friends and family members on hand for the graduation

“We are all excited to get out there and start mingling with our community,” Christian Sexton of RPD stated.

Sheriff Darin Balaam knows how important it is to add these officers and deputies at a time when so many organizations are struggling to hire enough people.

“that is a need all throughout the U.S. but definitely in this region, Balaam mentioned “We need these new bodies because we are short staffed.”

Those in attendance got a look at what the new recruits have been through with a video showcasing their training efforts, and I asked Amanda Williams of WCSO what memories that brought up.

“We had to get pepper sprayed 3 times across the face,” she explained. “I think that is probably the most memorable for everybody!”

In all 37 graduates walked across the stage to begin their new careers.

