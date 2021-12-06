Advertisement

RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:14 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Reno.

Detectives are currently on scene at West and Commercial. According to police, a male was found dead in a car parked in an alley in the area around 7:22 A.M. Monday, December 6, 2021.

The cause of death has not been released.

Earlier in the morning, Reno police also responded to reports of shots fired in the area, but investigators have not said if the two calls are related.

Commercial Row is currently closed between West Street and Arlington Avenue.

This is a developing story. KOLO 8 News Now will post updates as they become available.

