Reno police crack down on aggressive, hazardous motorcycle riding
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Sunday targeted aggressive and hazardous driving by motorcyclists and issued 24 tickets.
Police also gave five citations.
Four officers conducted the enforcement in places with a lot of traffic.
“Nevada state laws require motorcyclists to wear a DOT helmet and possess a motorcycle license endorsement,” RPD said in a statement. “Drivers of vehicles should look twice before turning and share the road.”
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the enforcement.
