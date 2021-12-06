Reno police crack down on aggressive, hazardous motorcycle riding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Sunday targeted aggressive and hazardous driving by motorcyclists and issued 24 tickets.

Police also gave five citations.

Four officers conducted the enforcement in places with a lot of traffic.

“Nevada state laws require motorcyclists to wear a DOT helmet and possess a motorcycle license endorsement,” RPD said in a statement. “Drivers of vehicles should look twice before turning and share the road.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the enforcement.

