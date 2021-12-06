No snow a surprise to those working, living in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - Where is the snow in the Sierra?

Sunday morning Northstar California Resort was quiet. Instead of a bustling mountain with skiers and snowboarders getting some turns in there was dry pavement, and patchy runs - a very odd feeling for those who live in the area and have business there.

One person feeling the effects of a not-so-normal winter is Jenny Geresy who owns Grizzly Menswear just minutes from Northstar. She opened up the mountain and lifestyle clothing store in May expecting to be busy this time of year.

“To me it feels like spring weather. It’s 60 degrees,” she said of Sunday’s conditions. “The ski resorts can’t even make the snow. I honestly cannot recall the last time it has been this dry.”

The Truckee native says she expected to be twice as busy as she is this time of year. Geresy noticed there aren’t as many tourists in her store. But Grizzly Menswear does have options for all types of conditions.

Closer to town the guys at The Backcountry have felt a similar impact. Their snow sport rental department has been slow.

Store manager Patrick Berg says he and his team have had to be careful with inventory.

“Tailoring some of our preseason orders is something on the agenda and something we’re keeping an eye on so we’re not bringing in too much product,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll still have enough for when the snow does come finally.”

The Backcountry isn’t a one-dimensional shop, however. That’s by design.

“When we’re not seeing snow we don’t see those types of sales,” Berg said. “Thankfully we are a bike shop too so we’ve gotten some bonus bike season. That’s helped stem the tide of not having as much traffic as we’d like around the holidays.”

Berg and his team check the weather reports nearly a dozen times each day.

They’re optimistic the snow will come soon.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.