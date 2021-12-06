Nevada Division of State Parks looking for public input on grant funding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of State Parks is hosting the Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee Meeting and is asking for public comment on grant funding presentations.

Virtual meetings held on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 8 will allow applicants to the trails program a chance to explain why their trail project would benefit from funding, as well as how they would use the funds.

Prior to the start of each morning session, the floor will be opened for public comment. Public comments will be limited to three minutes per person.

Through this federally funded program, Nevada will receive approximately $1.2 million in RTP grant funds in 2022 for the purpose of providing outdoor recreational trail activities.

RTP funds may be used for planning and construction of motorized and non-motorized trail projects and educational outreach programs. Eligible entities include federal, state, local and tribal governments, special government districts, and private individuals and organizations.

Previous projects have included the Tahoe Transportation District’s Shoreline Access Trails, Red Rock Trail Restoration, Logandale Moto Restrooms and Northern Nevada Trail Education. Allocation of grant funds will be competitively determined by the State Parks Administrator based on recommendations from the RTP Advisory Committee.

The meetings start at 8:30 a.m. on both days and will adjourn by 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday’s meeting can be found here and Wednesday’s meeting can be found here. Conference Line (open each day) – 775-321-6111, Conference ID: 451 484 38#

