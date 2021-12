RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fast moving weather system will bring light showers Monday night with very light snowfall accumulations possible in the Sierra. A more active storm will bring an increased chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday, possibly down to lower elevations, be prepared if you have travel plans. Expect colder conditions to continue into next weekend.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

