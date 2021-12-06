Jay Norvell officially named head football coach at Colorado State Univ.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Football Head Coach Jay Norvell is leaving Nevada.

Nevada Athletics Director Doug Knuth confirmed Norvell’s resignation in a statement, “We are grateful for the foundation built by Head Coach Jay Norvell during his five seasons here at Nevada and wish him and his entire family the best in his new endeavor. He has made a significant impact on our football program and in the lives of our student-athletes.”

Knuth also announced that Assistant Coach Vai Taua will take over as interim head coach when the Wolf Pack competes in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on December 27, 2021 against Western Michigan University.

Colorado State University has officially named Norvell as their next head coach.

The CSU Rams will play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Mackay Stadium in the 2022 season, but the date of that game has not been announced.

