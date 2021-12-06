Advertisement

Jay Norvell officially named head football coach at Colorado State Univ.

Jay Norvell is leaving Nevada for Colorado State.
Jay Norvell is leaving Nevada for Colorado State.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Football Head Coach Jay Norvell is leaving Nevada.

Nevada Athletics Director Doug Knuth confirmed Norvell’s resignation in a statement, “We are grateful for the foundation built by Head Coach Jay Norvell during his five seasons here at Nevada and wish him and his entire family the best in his new endeavor. He has made a significant impact on our football program and in the lives of our student-athletes.”

Knuth also announced that Assistant Coach Vai Taua will take over as interim head coach when the Wolf Pack competes in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on December 27, 2021 against Western Michigan University.

Colorado State University has officially named Norvell as their next head coach.

The CSU Rams will play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Mackay Stadium in the 2022 season, but the date of that game has not been announced.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

Quick Lane Bowl graphic
Wolf Pack to play Western Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong looks to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Strong’s 4 TD passes gets Nevada past Colorado State 52-10
Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack beats Washington with 4 in double figures, 81-62
Nevada eliminated from Mountain West Championship picture after loss to Air Force
Wolf Pack looks to finish regular season on high note at Colorado State