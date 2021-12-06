Honor Flight Nevada takes off to Hawaii

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local veterans had a special opportunity to fly to Hawaii thanks to Honor Flight Nevada. Tomorrow marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, making this honor flight even more special.

A total of 17 veterans met at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this morning. When they land in Hawaii they will be the guests of honor at the official ceremonies. This year only WWII veterans and their guests are allowed to attend the harbor side events.

During their time on the island, the group will have base tours, private dinners, and meet and socialize with many local veterans groups.

Jon Yuspa, Founder of Honor Flight Nevada shared why this trip is so special,

“Especially for the senior veterans, this is their final chapter and it reminds them of everything they’ve done. The men and women, they are not forgotten,” Yuspa said.

Korea War veteran, Ken Santro mentioned what he is looking forward to from having this opportunity,

" We are all veterans, but come Friday we will be like family, Santro said.

Our local veterans will be back in Reno on Friday at 6 pm, Honor Flight Nevada encourages the community to come out to the airport to welcome our war heroes back home.

