Deadly plane crash in Oregon connected to Northern Nevada

A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.
A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.(Kelly's Automotive)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:35 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Oreg. (KOLO) - A plane that crashed in Oregon, killing two people, has been connected to Northern Nevada.

According to the FAA website, the crash in Medford Sunday night, December 5, 2021, killed the pilot and a passenger.

ABC affiliate station KDRV reports that the Piper PA-31-350 aircraft was registered to Donald Sefton of Fallon. KDRV reports that it has verified Sefton was piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

KOLO 8 has been told the name of the possible passenger, but the identity has not been confirmed.

A security camera at an automotive repair shop caught the moment the plane went down into the parking lot of an auto dealership, creating a plume of smoke, followed by an explosion.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

