Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robber

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Sheriff’s Office Detectives are trying to identify the person who robbed the Terrible’s Gas Station on S. Carson Street at Fifth Street.

The robbery happened Sunday, December 5, 2021 about 11 P.M.

A surveillance photo shows the armed robber wearing black pants, a black jacket with large white buttons, gray gloves and a black mask.

If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

