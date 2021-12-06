Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robber

CCSO is looking for this suspect in an armed robbery late Sunday night.
CCSO is looking for this suspect in an armed robbery late Sunday night.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:12 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Sheriff’s Office Detectives are trying to identify the person who robbed the Terrible’s Gas Station on S. Carson Street at Fifth Street.

The robbery happened Sunday, December 5, 2021 about 11 P.M.

A surveillance photo shows the armed robber wearing black pants, a black jacket with large white buttons, gray gloves and a black mask.

If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

