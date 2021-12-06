Advertisement

$760,000 in grants slated to promote rural Nevada tourism

US 95 in Nevada has been dubbed "The Free Range Art Highway."
US 95 in Nevada has been dubbed "The Free Range Art Highway."(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:09 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s one organization’s number one goal.

“Las Vegas has the LVCVA. Reno has the RSCVA. “Rural Nevada has Travel Nevada,” explained Shari Davis, Rural Programs Manager for Travel Nevada.

And its Travel Nevada that is giving out $760,000 with the goal of getting more people to take trips to the parts of our state that are off the beaten path.

Davis says that grant money will be spread out all over the state to promote rural areas, including at Pyramid Lake

“At Pyramid Lake they are specifically promoting their fishing,” she said. “And that’s great because there’s some places where you can fish and there’s some places where you can’t fish.”

$15,000 will be given to Nevada Silver Trails, with the goal of promoting attractions along U.S. 95 – dubbed the free range art highway.

There will also be more than $11,000 spent on promoting Las Vegas Territory to people in big cities like Dallas and San Francisco, with an emphasis on what southern Nevada has to offer in addition to Nevada’s largest city.

And the Loneliest Road in America will not be left out of this campaign, with $20,000 going to billboards that will run in the Sacramento area showcasing the different stops along Nevada’s portion of highway 50.

