Wolf Pack to play Western Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan will face Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27.

Nevada looks to claim its first-ever nine-win season. The Wolf Pack has the nation’s fourth-ranked passing offense under coach Jay Norvell.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong is the two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He set a school record with 36 touchdown passes this season.

Western Michigan has wins over ACC champion Pittsburgh and MAC champion Northern Illinois. The programs have never met.

