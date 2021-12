RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -That high pressure over the area which stayed steady over the last week will gradually weaken, as mild PMs and chilly AMs persist through the weekend. Inversions bring hazy skies, especially in urban areas for tomorrow morning. A fast-moving weather maker may bring light rain Monday, another chance for showers returns Thursday.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

