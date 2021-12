Nevada, California governors plan a fix for I-15 congestion

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The governors of Nevada and California say they have a plan to bring some immediate relief to traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the border of the two states.

In a joint announcement Sunday with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the shoulder about 5 miles south of the border will be made into a third lane during peak hours.

The Las Vegas Journal reports that the project will cost about $12 million.

But Newsom says existing money will be used to complete the project and it will be done by the summer of next year. Newsom says a more permanent solution to the I-15 traffic woes is still needed, however.

Joint Statement:

Governor Newsom and Governor Sisolak Announce I-15 Expansion Project to Tackle Congestion at California-Nevada Border

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – With Interstate 15 at their backs, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak today announced the temporary expansion of the highway in a five-mile stretch between the stateline and Barstow to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

This stretch of highway between the Nevada border and the California Department of Food and Agriculture Agricultural Station is federally recognized as an economic lifeline corridor due to its role in the supply chain, and for connecting the economic and tourism hubs of Southern California and Las Vegas.

“This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Governor Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.”

“I appreciate Governor Newsom and California’s willingness to work together on this critical issue. Annually, more than 11 million Las Vegas visitors drive in and out of town on I-15 and this is a major step forward while we continue to collaborate and work toward more permanent solutions,” said Governor Sisolak.

Average travel times on Sundays and Mondays in the southbound direction can range from three to five hours to travel the 113 miles between the stateline and Barstow. For the five-mile segment of roadway between the Nevada border and the CDFA Agricultural Station where the majority of congestion occurs, Caltrans will use the shoulder as a part-time lane during periods of peak congestion – primarily Sundays and Mondays. This will address a current design constraint of the Interstate going from three lanes to two lanes then back to three lanes within the five-mile section.

The project is estimated to cost $12 million and will be completed with existing California State Highway Account resources. It is expected to begin by mid-Spring 2022, with completion anticipated by the end of summer 2022.

