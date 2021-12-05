Made in Nevada marketplace showcases goods from local vendors

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Made in Nevada for Nevadans.

Saturday at Flag Store Sign and Banner more than a dozen local vendors came to sell their goods for the holidays.

“It’s a great way for vendors who don’t have a specific storefront to have a place where they can come in, get (customers) to know them, and taste what they have to offer,” said Eric Smith, who is the Flag Store’s vice president.

There was a lot for sale in the Flag Store’s 13th year of highlighting products made in Nevada. From olives and jams to books and jewelry.

Each vendor sold what they wanted and took in all the profits without having to rent a space in the store.

Hundreds of people came to the six-hour event.

“We’re so lucky to be a part of the Nevada community we’ve been a part of for 36 years. It really means a lot. It’s great to see the public support these local businesses,” said Smith.

Blind Dog Coffee out of Gardnerville, Nevada was just one local business that had a space Saturday. Nicole Gesselman and Yuliya Berry used the opportunity to answer any questions customers had about their blends - such as describing the advantages of their organic options.

“To be a part of the community - to see people face to face is super important to us,” said Berry. “To engage with people, it’s big. It’s huge.”

If you missed out on Saturday’s showcase the Flag Store at 155 Glendale Avenue Suite 9 sells Made in Nevada products year-round.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

