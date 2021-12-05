Critical injury from west Sparks hit-and-run

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday in west Sparks. The Sparks Police Department is looking for the hit-and-run driver.

It happened about 11:27 p.m. at G Street and El Rancho Drive.

Police said an older model gray four-door vehicle was going west on G Street through the intersection of El Rancho Drive on a green light when the vehicle hit two people in the crosswalk.

Police described them only as male and female. Police said they were on the west side of the intersection crossing from the south to the north. The driver continued west on G Street.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the female on the ground with life-threatening injuries. The male was up and walking and had injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone who has information on the driver or vehicle is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.