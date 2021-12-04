Advertisement

Reno police seek missing 12-year-old girl

Sagan Elias
Sagan Elias(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department and Washoe County School District Police ask for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old student.

Sagan Elias left Swope Middle School in southwest Reno at about 11 a.m. after a disagreement with a teacher, police said. She walked away and did not appear to be distressed.

Police described her as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 60 pounds with long, light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with SWOPE in blue letters across the front, and dark-colored pants and carried a jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

A Reno Police Department officer in plain clothes crosses in a crosswalk in downtown Reno as...
Reno police issue 65 citations in pedestrian crossing enforcement
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Erick Walker, supervisor of the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
New U.S. Forest Service supervisor at Tahoe has local roots
Help kids in need by donating to Toys for Tots