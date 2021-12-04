Reno police seek missing 12-year-old girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department and Washoe County School District Police ask for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old student.

Sagan Elias left Swope Middle School in southwest Reno at about 11 a.m. after a disagreement with a teacher, police said. She walked away and did not appear to be distressed.

Police described her as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 60 pounds with long, light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with SWOPE in blue letters across the front, and dark-colored pants and carried a jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

