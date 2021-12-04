Advertisement

Reno police issue 65 citations in pedestrian crossing enforcement

A Reno Police Department officer in plain clothes crosses in a crosswalk in downtown Reno as...
A Reno Police Department officer in plain clothes crosses in a crosswalk in downtown Reno as part of a pedestrian safety operation.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department gave 65 citations Friday to drivers who did not stop for pedestrians.

Police conducted the traffic sting at the crosswalk between North Sierra Street and West 3rd Street. Officers dressed in street clothes attempted to cross the street and drivers who did not stop were cited.

Police also gave seven warnings. One person was arrested on a felony arrest warrant and another was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

There have been 98 vehicle-pedestrian crashes, this year, down from the 107 at the same time last year, but police still want to reduce the number.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals, police said in a statement. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street and traffic.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.

“A good rule of thumb for all is to, ‘Look Up, Look Out,” police said.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to conduct the operation.

More information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Reno Police Department motorcycle officers ready to enforce pedestrian safety near downtown Reno.
Reno Police Department motorcycle officers ready to enforce pedestrian safety near downtown Reno.(Ray KinneyKOLO)

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Erick Walker, supervisor of the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
New U.S. Forest Service supervisor at Tahoe has local roots
Help kids in need by donating to Toys for Tots
Investigators work at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and...
Nevada court sides with gunmakers in Las Vegas shooting suit