Reno police issue 65 citations in pedestrian crossing enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department gave 65 citations Friday to drivers who did not stop for pedestrians.

Police conducted the traffic sting at the crosswalk between North Sierra Street and West 3rd Street. Officers dressed in street clothes attempted to cross the street and drivers who did not stop were cited.

Police also gave seven warnings. One person was arrested on a felony arrest warrant and another was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

There have been 98 vehicle-pedestrian crashes, this year, down from the 107 at the same time last year, but police still want to reduce the number.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals, police said in a statement. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street and traffic.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.

“A good rule of thumb for all is to, ‘Look Up, Look Out,” police said.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to conduct the operation.

More information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

