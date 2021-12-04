Advertisement

Reno company opens Kentucky plant, plans to employ 75

SendCutSend logo
SendCutSend logo(SendCutSend)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:59 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Ky. (AP) — A manufacturer of customized laser-cut metal parts has opened a facility in central Kentucky where it will employ 75 people.

Gov. Andy Beshear says SendCutSend LLC recently opened its $3.9 million operation in Paris.

The governor’s office said jobs will include engineers, production specialists and laser technicians.

Ten of the positions have been filled, with the remainder expected during 2022.

The company started in 2019 and is based in Reno, Nevada. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for up to $800,000 in tax incentives.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

