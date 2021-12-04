Motorcyclist critically injured in northeast Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday after a crash with a motor vehicle in northeast Reno.

The motorcycle burst into flames after the 4:31 p.m. crash at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street and witnesses pulled the rider to safety, the Reno Police Department said.

The motorcyclist remained in the hospital on Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Police said impairment and speed do not appear to be factors.

Some lanes remained closed until 8:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2141.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.