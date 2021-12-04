Advertisement

Firing undone, Clark County school superintendent to stay on

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:22 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Clark County school district’s board first voted to fire the district superintendent before it then reversed itself and undid Jesus Jara’s termination, and now he’s agreed to stay in the job he’s held since 2018.

Jara announced late Friday that he will return to work Monday as superintendent after reaching an agreement “with the majority of the board.”

Jara said he received assurances and that there would be clear boundaries between his management duties and the board’s oversight responsibilities.

The board confirmed the agreement in a statement that said it would “continue striving for a more collaborative, respectful, and supportive board and superintendent relationship.”

