Fatal crash closes eastbound US 50 near Silver Springs

The scene of a fatal rollover crash on U.S. 50 at USA Parkway that killed a Fallon man.
The scene of a fatal rollover crash on U.S. 50 at USA Parkway that killed a Fallon man.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 73-year-old Fallon man died Friday night in a single-vehicle rollover on USA Parkway at U.S. 50 near Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police reported.

U.S. 50 eastbound is closed at the roundabout of USA Parkway and U.S. 50, although people can detour on the Ramsay-Weeks Cutoff and come back up on U.S. 95 Alternate, the Nevada State Police said.

The crash happened about 6:53 p.m. No one else was in the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

