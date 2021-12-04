Christmas arrives early for 40 families in the Sun Valley area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As dozens of families try to navigate another Christmas in a pandemic, New Revival Church hosted its first annual “Christmas Blessings” event.

The church selected 10 families at four different schools in the Sun Valley area to be showered with gifts.

Mother of two Jessica Duran is one of the parents who needed the extra help to ensure her kids had something to unwrap this holiday season.

“I didn’t know what to do this year. I usually have a list and I didn’t have one this year, I was going to literally just give them one each for a toy and now I have several,” said Duran.

Pastor Molech Blythe says New Revival made sure to ask every household about their needs.

“What we didn’t want to do was to just get toys because then the kids come home and they have a gift but the parents don’t have anything, and some of these parents haven’t been asked what they need in multiple years,” said Blythe.

The event took place on Friday night at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Community Center.

Before getting their presents, families were able to go around the room and stop at different stations, where they got Christmas cookies, candy, hot cocoa, and clothes.

“There are good people out there still,” said Duran.

“What we’re trying to do is show this community that God loves them and that there’s hope in the air,” said Blythe. “In the midst of everything that’s been going on in our society, in our community and our world that there is still hope and there is a reason to rejoice and be happy.”

Christmas Blessings was made possible through sponsorships and the help of volunteers.

New Revival plans to make the event a city celebration in the coming year.

If you would like to become a donor or a volunteer go to the church’s website and leave a message in the contact section.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.