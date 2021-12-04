2021 Sports Caravan Awards Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

That quote from the wise prophet Dr. Seuss is exactly how the Sports Caravan team feels about the end of this 2021 high school football season in Northern Nevada and California.

On the year’s final installment of the Sports Caravan Mike Stefansson and Kurt Schroeder hand out their awards.

TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Elko, Virginia City, McQueen.

TEAM OF THE YEAR WINNER:

Yerington.

GAME OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Fallon over North Valleys in 3A State Semifinals.

Reed over Reno in regular season.

McQueen stops Spanish Springs to remain undefeated.

Damonte Ranch upends Reno with late touchdown.

Carson wins ‘The Rivalry’ over Douglas on game-winning field goal.

GAME OF THE YEAR WINNER:

McQueen beats Bishop Manogue for second time in thrilling 5A North Region Championship.

COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Tony Doucette, North Valleys.

Brooke Hill, Churchill County.

Fred Minoletti, Eureka.

Brad Pope, Yerington.

COACH OF THE YEAR WINNER:

Jim Snelling, McQueen.

UPSET OF THE YEAR:

Reno High grinds out win on the road to hand McQueen first loss of season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Armaan Bajwa, Reed.

Joe Hill, Bishop Manogue.

Cam Zeidler, North Valleys.

Robby Snelling, McQueen.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Ashton Hayes, McQueen.

GREAT 8:

1. Yerington

2. McQueen

3. Eureka

4. Virginia City

5. Bishop Manogue

6. Elko

7. Churchill County

8. North Valleys

Thank you for watching, and Mike and Kurt will see you in 2022 for the first high school basketball season in nearly two years!

