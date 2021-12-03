Advertisement

Winnemucca man arrested in connection with January 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

Josiah Kenyon
Josiah Kenyon(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The U.S. Attorneys Office for Nevada has announced the arrest of Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Kenyon was arrested December 1, 2021 in Reno. He is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and other crimes.

According to court documents, Kenyon was in the Capitol for approximately 25 minutes, near a Senate Wing door and the Crypt of the building. He later joined a crowd outside at the Lower West Terrace.

The documents say Kenyon was wearing a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” In addition to trying to break a window, Kenyon is accused of using what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail, to assault law enforcement officers who were attempting to protect the building.

The FBI says Kenyon was #94 in its “seeking information” photos.

Kenyon’s case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

