Volunteer group launches fundraiser to support the rebuild of Tahoe trails damaged by Caldor Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Autumn is probably the best season to get out and ride your trusty mountain bike, but if your preferred destination is the Tahoe trails, you may be questioning where you can do that.

All Tahoe Basin trails are currently open to the public, but according to the Tahoe Area Mountain Association (TAMBA), it does not mean it is safe.

“Some of the main damage is really kind of dangerous trees that burned and they’re falling over,” said Patrick Parse, trail director at TAMBA. “We’ve cleared over 100 trees so far that fell in the fire zone, and then a lot of retaining structures that actually support the trail itself have burned away and so the trail is kind of on the edge of crumbling.”

Other damage includes burned signs and bridges.

To help bikers get back on track, the nonprofit has started a month-long fundraiser, called Rebuild the Future.

“We’re looking to raise money to support all the trail work until the snow flies this year and then as the snow melts next year, to get out on all the trails affected by the fire, cut down and open up trees that have fallen,” said Drew Bray, executive director of TAMBA. “Get the bridges rebuilt, get the signs replaced.”

TAMBA is still working on a figure of how much repairs will cost but knows it will take more than $50,000.

In the future TAMBA says rock structures might be the best way to protect the trails.

“It is a lot more tedious and time-consuming to build those rock structures but they totally survived the fire and are totally fine so those sections of trail that we did that, survived great, we don’t need to do anything now,” said Parsel.

Closures are still in effect in the El Dorado National Park. For an interactive map of those closures, if you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.