UNR researchers want to gut check Nevada

UNR Nutrition Department lab
UNR Nutrition Department lab(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:08 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The food eaten, the exercise performed, the medications taken--all can have an impact on gut microbiome.  The balance of good and bad bacteria along with other microbes in your digestive tract can make a difference in physical and even mental health.

At UNR’S Nutrition Department researchers want to essentially map out the microbiome of Nevada. The project is called, “Wolf Pack Study”.

Researchers are asking for volunteers to anonymously fill out a questionnaire and provide one more thing.

“We are going to ask for a stool sample as well,” says Steven Frese, Assistant Professor in UNR’s Department of Nutrition.

Frese says his team will compare the microbiome of among other things, rural versus urban, economic status, race, gender and age. Added to the research is the reported lifestyle and nutrition aspects to see what that tells them about their impact on the microbes in the digestive tract.

“And really understand how the rural urban differences the racial ethnic and socio-economic make ups the state, may contribute to the characteristics that we see,” says Professor Frese.

The characteristics refer to what makes up the entire microbiome picture in an individual as well as the plotting of Nevada.

The results will be released where other national and international studies can compare and contrast the Nevada results.

Unlike in other studies, the test results will only be known to the individual participant who will have his or her special code to access the information. That information in turn can be shared with a nutritionist, primary physician or nurse practitioner.

For more information go to: freselab.org/wolfpack

