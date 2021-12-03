Advertisement

UNLV, fraternity suspend chapter after fatal boxing event

boxing gloves
boxing gloves(Pixabay)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The fraternity that organized a charity boxing match where a UNLV student competitor collapsed and later died of head injuries has been suspended by the school and by its national organization.

Kappa Sigma said Thursday it is looking at whether internal policies and standards, as well as state and local laws, were followed by the UNLV chapter.

The university suspension began Wednesday.

Nathan Valencia died Nov. 23, four days after he collapsed at the off-campus boxing event.

Attorneys for his parents called the fraternity suspension a step in the right direction. Las Vegas police have said no criminal charges will be filed. State boxing regulators also are investigating. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

