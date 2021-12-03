Advertisement

Spanish Springs man charged for sex crimes against children

George Francis Mager
George Francis Mager(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested George Francis Mager, 76, on seven felony counts involving juvenile sex crimes.

The investigation began in August when patrol deputies were alerted to possible crimes. Detectives then took over the investigation and found other possible victims.

Detectives say the victims are known to the suspect.

Mager is facing three felony counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 14, two felony counts of Attempted Lewdness with a Child Under 14, and two felony counts of Indecent Exposure.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 and refer to case WC21-4063.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

so called "Ghost Gun"
Lyon County Judge overturns Nevada’s ghost gun law
Noah is available for adoption through Washoe County.
Have a Heart: Meet Noah
RPD giving out gifts during Downtown Motel Drive.
Catholic Charities working with RPD on motel drive
RPD giving out gifts during Downtown Motel Drive.
Downtown Motel Drive