Spanish Springs man charged for sex crimes against children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested George Francis Mager, 76, on seven felony counts involving juvenile sex crimes.

The investigation began in August when patrol deputies were alerted to possible crimes. Detectives then took over the investigation and found other possible victims.

Detectives say the victims are known to the suspect.

Mager is facing three felony counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 14, two felony counts of Attempted Lewdness with a Child Under 14, and two felony counts of Indecent Exposure.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 and refer to case WC21-4063.

