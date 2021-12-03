One Carson City police dog retires; new one joins CCSO

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the retirement of canine Tico and the addition of canine Cash.

Tico, who turned 10 in September, began his work in Carson City in April 2016. He had 736 sniffing assignments and patrol deployments, the sheriff’s office said. He worked with Deputy Jimmy Surratt on patrol, visited schools and worked on the Special Enforcement Team. It was the third dog for Surratt, who will remain in patrol. Tico will retire with his handler.

Cash is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois and he completed canine training this week. His handler, Deputy Jon Tripp, also has previous police dog experience They will be on patrol by the end of the year.

