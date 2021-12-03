Advertisement

But Now and Pay Later loans could impact your credit

The GNCU recommends shoppers not partake in Buy Now and Pay Later loan programs
The GNCU recommends shoppers not partake in Buy Now and Pay Later loan programs(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Greater Nevada Credit Union wants shoppers to be aware of the dangers of Buy Now and Pay Later loans. Unlike credit cards, these types of loans give shoppers the option to pay off purchases on a bi-weekly or monthly basis with no late payments and zero percent interest.

During the holiday season this can sound like a good option, but they can negatively impact your credit score. According to Wertz contributing factors include payment history, amount of money owed, how long you’ve had access to credit, how often you apply for more credit, and the variety of credit products you have. That could include credit cards, installment loans, mortgages, and more.

It is recommended by Wertz to open a personal line of credit as an alternative. This will help because you only pay interest on what you spend rather than having to pay interest or a lump sum.

The Greater Nevada Credit Union has a Greater Financial Education Center, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

This Feb., 2017, file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves
TAMBA launches fundraiser to rebuild Tahoe trails
Volunteer group launches fundraiser to support the rebuild of Tahoe trails damaged by Caldor Fire
Tammy Terrell
Henderson police ID girl from New Mexico found dead in 1980
Gary Watson, Teamsters Local 533 president
RTC Bus Driver Strike Ends