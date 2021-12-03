Advertisement

New U.S. Forest Service supervisor at Tahoe has local roots

Erick Walker, supervisor of the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
Erick Walker, supervisor of the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit(U.S. Forest Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Forest Service veteran who got his start at Lake Tahoe working as a seasonal range technician while earning his degree at the University of Nevada, Reno has been named the new supervisor of the agency’s Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Erick Walker recently transferred from his post as deputy supervisor at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington to become the second new forest supervisor at Tahoe in a year.

He replaces Bill Jackson, who decided to return to his home in Colorado after being named to the position last December.

Walker previously worked on national forests in California, Nevada, Vermont, New York and Idaho.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Help kids in need by donating to Toys for Tots
Investigators work at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and...
Nevada court sides with gunmakers in Las Vegas shooting suit
UNR Nutrition Department lab
UNR researchers want to gut check Nevada