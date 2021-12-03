Advertisement

Nevada court sides with gunmakers in Las Vegas shooting suit

Investigators work at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and...
Investigators work at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas after a mass shooting. The Nevada Supreme Court cited a state law that shields gun manufacturers from liability unless the weapon malfunctions in a new ruling that says they cannot be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s Supreme Court ruled gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip because a state law shields them from liability unless the weapon malfunctions.

The parents of a woman who was among the 58 killed that night filed a wrongful death suit against Colt Manufacturing Co. and several other gun manufacturers in 2019.

The suit said the gun companies were aware their AR-15s could be easily modified with bump stocks to do so, thereby violating federal and state machinegun prohibitions.

The unanimous ruling issued Thursday says Nevada law provides the gun companies immunity from the lawsuit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

UNR Nutrition Department lab
UNR researchers want to gut check Nevada
Josiah Kenyon
Winnemucca man arrested in connection with January 6 riot in Washington, D.C.
so called "Ghost Gun"
Lyon County Judge overturns Nevada’s ghost gun law
George Francis Mager
Spanish Springs man charged for sex crimes against children