Henderson police ID girl from New Mexico found dead in 1980

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Police in southern Nevada say they’ve identified a 17-year-old New Mexico girl as the victim of a killing 41 years ago.

They call her case now an active murder investigation. Henderson police say the teen, Tammy Terrell, was last seen with a man and a woman at a restaurant after a state fair in Roswell, New Mexico, in September 1980.

Her body was found one week later in a desert area outside Las Vegas. Reports said she was stabbed and beaten to death, possibly with a hammer.

With her name unknown, she was dubbed “Arroyo Grande Jane Doe,” after the place where she was found.

