Advertisement

Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center, WKYT reported.

Kentucky State Police said it happened around 1 a.m. local time Friday morning.

Two dispatchers were inside the 911 center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett of Frakes, police said.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

According to the sheriff’s office, non-sworn personnel are not allowed to have firearms in the 911 Center.

The sheriff’s office added that the two dispatchers were cousins and best friends, who “grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading.”

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting; parents called to school over son’s drawing
Noah is available for adoption through Washoe County.
Have a Heart: Meet Noah
RPD giving out gifts during Downtown Motel Drive.
Catholic Charities working with RPD on motel drive