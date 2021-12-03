Catholic Charities working with RPD on motel drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is working with the Reno Police Department on a downtown motel drive.

In the past, Toys for Tots has donated toys for this event, but Catholic Charities is helping out this year thanks to a large toy donation from Walmart.

They’re accepting toys up until December 19 and will be giving them out the next day. Catholic Charities will also have an outreach team there, to make sure anyone needing extra help gets it.

They’re accepting donations at St. Vincent’s on 4th Street, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. You can also go to one of their thrift stores from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..

