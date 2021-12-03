Advertisement

Catholic Charities working with RPD on motel drive

By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:51 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is working with the Reno Police Department on a downtown motel drive.

In the past, Toys for Tots has donated toys for this event, but Catholic Charities is helping out this year thanks to a large toy donation from Walmart.

They’re accepting toys up until December 19 and will be giving them out the next day. Catholic Charities will also have an outreach team there, to make sure anyone needing extra help gets it.

They’re accepting donations at St. Vincent’s on 4th Street, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. You can also go to one of their thrift stores from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Auto pedestrian crash on 4th Street in Reno
Pedestrian killed crossing 4th Street in Reno identified

Latest News

Noah is available for adoption through Washoe County.
Have a Heart: Meet Noah
RPD giving out gifts during Downtown Motel Drive.
Downtown Motel Drive
The GNCU recommends shoppers not partake in Buy Now and Pay Later loan programs
But Now and Pay Later loans could impact your credit
This Feb., 2017, file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves