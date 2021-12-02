Washoe County Board of County Commissioners, Reno City Council approve new maps

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners approved new district maps in a special meeting on Wednesday, December 1, and the Reno City Council adopted a new ward map at a council meeting.

The new district map approved in Washoe County moves Wadsworth from District 4 into District 5. District 5 includes the North Valleys as well as areas around Pyramid Lake.

Mogul and Verdi will move from District 5 into District 1, which includes Incline Village and West Reno. Washoe County added about 65,000 residents since the last census count in 2010.

The new county district map can be found here.

The City of Reno’s adoption of a new ward map also shifts some residents into different wards. Some residents in Northwest Reno will move from Ward 1 into Ward 5, while areas around Virginia Lake will go from Ward 2 into Ward 1.

These new boundaries will take effect in January 2022. The adopted map can be found here and you can see which ward you live in on an interactive map by clicking here.

