Washoe Co. testing new off-leash dog use for athletic fields

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is testing a new program to allow dog owners to let their pets run off-leash on certain soccer fields when the fields are not in use.

The program will allow dog use on the fields at North Valleys Regional Park, Lazy 5 Regional Park, and South Valleys Regional Park when teams are not using the fields.

The hours will be 8 A.M. to sunset November through February, and 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. weekdays only, March through November.

Aggressive dogs are not allowed, and pet owners are legally responsible for their dog’s behavior and any injuries or damage they may cause.

Each field will have a dog-waste station, but users are encouraged to bring their own waste bags.

The fields are not dog parks, and Washoe County asks that users pick up all dog waste and be respectful of the posted rules.

All dogs must be current with their vaccinations and licenses, and there may be no more than three dogs per handler.

If the rules are not followed, the pilot program may be canceled.

