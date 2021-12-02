Warning while holiday shopping

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Having your car parked for a long period of time can make your vehicle an easy target when it comes to theft. There have been 520 reported catalytic converter incidents since last January up until this past September. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants shoppers to be aware this season.

All vehicles with an exhaust system are vulnerable to theft. It is important to look around your car for signs of theft like loose bolts, metal savings, or even a broken Sawzall blade. Limiting your time in stores could prevent the chance of catalytic converter theft.

Sheriff Balaam recommended what to do this shopping season,

With catalytic converters or just so you can reduce the possibility of becoming a target is yes, the closer you park you may get a door ding, but if you park closer, they’re going to target the cars that are further out because again, there’s not a lot of traffic, so they can get either into your car or under your car and be gone before anybody knows,” Balaam stated.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office also encourages if you are a victim of catalytic converter theft to report it. This will allow them to better track where these incidents are happening.

For more information on how to keep your car safe while shopping, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.