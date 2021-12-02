The Salvation Army is looking for the thieves who stole a donation kettle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Salvation Army says thieves stole a donation kettle from the Walmart on Damonte Ranch Parkway Wednesday evening, December 1st.

The kettle worker reportedly left his post for a few minutes to use the restroom when the theft happened. The thieves got away with an estimated $500, but that does not include the cost to replace the kettle and stand.

The Salvation Army is asking for any information you may have on who might have been responsible.

Donations made to the Salvation Army go to help people with rent and utility assistance, food, and clothing all year long.

