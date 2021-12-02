Advertisement

Resettlement of Afghans in Northern Nevada

By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seventy-five of the expected 100 Afghan evacuees and their families have now been resettled here in Northern Nevada after the Taliban resumed control of their country.

That’s according to the Northern Nevada International Center, which is tasked with the undertaking. Housing is among the 23 core services the nonprofit provides to evacuees and refugees once they arrive in our area. It’s able to provide temporary housing-- often through home hosts and Airbnb, but long-term housing is one of the most important things needed for evacuees right now.

“We have some clients that have been here for two or three weeks and we have found some housing, but getting apartments that are reasonably priced is always one of our most critical challenges,” says Carina Black, Executive Director of the Northern Nevada International Center.

“It’s amazing to see the folks here in Reno embrace these folks as they’re coming in,” says Riley Sutton, Board President of the Northern Nevada International Center.

If you would like to help by offering housing, donating items or volunteering, head here: https://www.unr.edu/nnic/resettlement/afghanistan

