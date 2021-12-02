Reno woman faces at least 10 years in prison for sex trafficking

BILLINGS, Mon. (KOLO) -A Reno woman faces at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to taking a 16-year-old to Montana to work as a prostitute.

Ashley Michael Stella, 28, pleaded guilty in Billings, Mont., to transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

Her prison sentence could be life. Stella could be fined $250,000 and she will get five years of supervised release once she leaves prison. Sentencing is set for April 14.

On April 21, law enforcement went to a Billings motel on a report of prostitution. They found Stella and the teen. The teen said she met Stella in December 2020 and that they traveled to Montana from Nevada in April to work in prostitution.

Stella told investigators she knew of the teen’s true age and that they went to Montana and she asked the teen if she wanted to be a prostitute.

Stella remains in custody in the Yellowstone County jail without bail.

