Reno police seek missing 83-year-old woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Martha Daunte, 83, who walked away from her home near St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Daunte has dementia and other medical conditions which require daily medications, police said. She does not communicate well and was not dressed for the cold temperatures when she walked away from her home in the 1000 block of Washington Street at about 7 a.m.

Police described her as Asian, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall with a thin build weighing about 100 pounds. She has long white shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt and carrying a brown purse. Daunte walks with a cane. She was near Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center at about noon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2677.

