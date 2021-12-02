Advertisement

Reno police seek missing 83-year-old woman

Martha Daunte
Martha Daunte(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Martha Daunte, 83, who walked away from her home near St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Daunte has dementia and other medical conditions which require daily medications, police said. She does not communicate well and was not dressed for the cold temperatures when she walked away from her home in the 1000 block of Washington Street at about 7 a.m.

Police described her as Asian, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall with a thin build weighing about 100 pounds. She has long white shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt and carrying a brown purse. Daunte walks with a cane. She was near Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center at about noon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2677.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of shots fired in Lemmon Valley.
Several injured after shooting, crash in Lemmon Valley
The suspect's vehicle in Washoe Valley at the scene of a Nevada Highway Patrol-involved shooting.
Suspect in stable condition after being shot in Washoe Valley
Two vehicles involved in a crash near Olancha, Calif., that caught fire and shut down U.S. 395.
Fiery crash closes US 395 in Inyo County for about 6 hours
Jesse Raines
Suspect accused of stealing Reno Police vehicle
Math professor Lars Jensen
Math professor keeps his TMCC job

Latest News

Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Anesthesiologist story surgery
Legal Dispute Threatens Renown Medical Care
U.S. Supreme Court building Washington D.C.
Nevada abortion law not at stake with today's U.S. Supreme Court hearing
United Healthcare logo
Nevada jury says health insurer undercut ER reimbursements