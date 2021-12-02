Advertisement

Nevada jury says health insurer undercut ER reimbursements

United Healthcare logo(UnitedHealthcare)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A jury in Nevada has found one of the nation’s largest health insurers liable for underpaying millions of dollars to out-of-network emergency medical providers in what plaintiffs’ attorneys argued was a systematic bid to boost company profits.

The state court jury in Las Vegas awarded more than $2 million in damages to plaintiffs TeamHealth and others.

The jury will return next week to decide punitive damages against defendants including United Healthcare Insurance Co.

A spokesman said Wednesday the company is reviewing implications of the verdict. It was reached Monday.

The breach-of-contract lawsuit focused on what emergency room care providers who aren’t covered by a patient’s insurance receive for treating patients who can’t by law be turned away.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

